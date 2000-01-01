Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Anyone from GTA going to TFCON DC?
Hey guys, I can't make it to TFCON Toronto again this year due to work, so I was thinking of checking out the DC version. A trip to DC would be expensive, though, and I was wondering if someone might be willing to share some of the costs.

Is anyone from the GTA (or further out) planning on going? I'd be willing to split a hotel room, gas, the driving (I don't own a car but am a super-safe driver), and keep you company.

I'm also interested in checking out the Smithsonian if possible.

Let me know.

I am male, non-judgmental, totally not a serial killer.
