As we near the month of June and thus the release of the next Transformers film, yet another TV spot has aired! Thanks to the Instagram account of TF.daily, we have a recording of that TV spot
, which features Cade, the group of trouble-seeking children, and what appears to be Steelbane. Check out the link above to watch the new TV spot, and join the discussion already in progress to share your thoughts and excitement!
