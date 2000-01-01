Today, 01:08 AM #1 MilanX3 Energon Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ontario Posts: 808 PotP 3D Printed Weapons Shapeways - Impressions?



Not sure if anyone has used Shapeways before for TF parts and weapons, but some designers have posted extra weapons for those sorely missing from the PotP Dinobots...found some here. Be sure to pick the 5mm sized weapons pegs for modern TFs:





Anyone ever buy parts or added weapons for their figs from Shapeways or another 3D print service? Anyone buy Titans or new PotP stuff yet? Can anyone recommend good designs or designers we should check out?



Thought this would be an interesting discussion...Cheers! Good Day,Not sure if anyone has used Shapeways before for TF parts and weapons, but some designers have posted extra weapons for those sorely missing from the PotP Dinobots...found some here. Be sure to pick the 5mm sized weapons pegs for modern TFs: https://www.shapeways.com/shops/tren...5Border%5D=asc Anyone ever buy parts or added weapons for their figs from Shapeways or another 3D print service? Anyone buy Titans or new PotP stuff yet? Can anyone recommend good designs or designers we should check out?Thought this would be an interesting discussion...Cheers!

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

