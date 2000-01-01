Good Day,
Not sure if anyone has used Shapeways before for TF parts and weapons, but some designers have posted extra weapons for those sorely missing from the PotP Dinobots...found some here. Be sure to pick the 5mm sized weapons pegs for modern TFs: https://www.shapeways.com/shops/tren...5Border%5D=asc
Anyone ever buy parts or added weapons for their figs from Shapeways or another 3D print service? Anyone buy Titans or new PotP stuff yet? Can anyone recommend good designs or designers we should check out?
Thought this would be an interesting discussion...Cheers!