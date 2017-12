Today, 12:13 AM #1 pcdawg Mini-Con Join Date: May 2007 Location: toronto Posts: 5 Angry birds transformers It's a long shot as I know these toys were discontinued long ago.



But my 6 yr old son loves playing the angry birds transformers app game.



He asked Santa for the telepod toys or Optimus prime telepod raceway.



I told him Santa sometimes can't make everything but he might get him his second favorite



Wanted to see is anyone has any lying around.



Thx

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge