GotBot Crossover

Custom Siege Vs. Earthrise Optimus Review

https://youtu.be/F0cXyNGwBoU After sharing a picture of the Earthrise Optimus with his trailer and my custom Siege with the Second Chance SC-01 Repair Station, I was asked, overwhelmingly, to compare the two. Well, here it is. So, who wins? Are they neck-in-neck? Is some amalgamation of the two the ideal Optimus? So many questions, so much to compare!