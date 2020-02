Megatron75 Alternator Join Date: Oct 2013 Location: Toronto Posts: 931

Vintage G1 Twincast and Steeljaw Review (1987 Takara)



https://youtu.be/_z-ooCmnsg8 Check out my review of G1 Twincast and Steeljaw by clicking on the link below. This is the vintage Takara Japanese set from 1987, which never received a worldwide release. I also show G1 Blaster and the pre-transformer Micro Change version of the figure as well. I enjoy interacting with my viewers so please feel free to leave me a comment and a like if you’re interested. Thanks.