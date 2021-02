HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5 – Final Assembly, Packaging An

Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding. Hasbro Pulse have revealed a new update of the highly expected HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron. Some interesting updates regarding the final assembly, packaging and the official shipping date of the Chaos Bringer. This new update brings us: Injection molding – Images of the factory showing how parts are molded and printed. Spray process – We have a look at part of the painting proccess. Touchup & tampo process – Of course, fine details require extra painting and work. Assembly process – We can see how all pieces are assembled