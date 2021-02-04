Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5  Final Assembly, Packaging An


Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding.*Hasbro Pulse*have revealed a new update of the highly expected*HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron.*Some interesting updates regarding the final assembly, packaging and the official shipping date of the Chaos Bringer. This new update brings us: Injection molding – Images of the factory showing how parts are molded and printed. Spray process – We have a look at part of the painting proccess. Touchup &#38; tampo process – Of course, fine details require extra painting and work. Assembly process – We can see how all pieces are assembled &#187; Continue Reading.

The post HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5  Final Assembly, Packaging And Shipping Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5  Final Assembly, Packagin
The maw being blue is a huge turn-off.
Re: HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5  Final Assembly, Packagin
Love the behind the scenes/making of photos.
