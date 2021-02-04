HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron: Production Update #5 Final Assembly, Packaging An
Attention to all lucky fans who were able to support Haslab Unicron crowdfunding.*Hasbro Pulse*have revealed a new update of the highly expected*HasLab War for Cybertron Unicron.*Some interesting updates regarding the final assembly, packaging and the official shipping date of the Chaos Bringer. This new update brings us: Injection molding – Images of the factory showing how parts are molded and printed. Spray process – We have a look at part of the painting proccess. Touchup & tampo process – Of course, fine details require extra painting and work. Assembly process – We can see how all pieces are assembled » Continue Reading.
