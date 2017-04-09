Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,329

Transformers The Last Knight Voyagers and Deluxes Spotted in Canada



Thanks to members down_shift and cloudhopper of TFW’s sister site, Cybertron.ca, we have our first retail sightings of Transformers The Last Knight voyager and deluxe toys! Found at a Toys R Us in Quebec, the waves consist of the following figures: Voyagers: Grimlock (Age of Extinction repaint) Optimus Prime Deluxe: Barricade Berserker Bumblebee Slash The voyagers cost about $40 CAD and the deluxes $30 CAD. Happy hunting, TFW!



