The Wall Street Journal
(paywall) is reporting via undisclosed sources that Hasbro has been in talks to take over / merge with Mattel.* This has been rumored before but apparently has fired back up recently.* No specifics, costs, or process have been revealed at this time.* Shares for Mattel are up on the news.* Hasbro is currently worth near 11 billion, while Mattel is worth 5 billion.* The merger would put Barbie, Transformers, Nerf and Hot Wheels under one roof, not to mention licenses for both DC and Marvel, creating a truly dominant market player.* Let us » Continue Reading.
