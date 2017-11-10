Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
#1
Super_Megatron
Hasbro in Merger Talks with Mattel


The Wall Street Journal (paywall) is reporting via undisclosed sources that Hasbro has been in talks to take over / merge with Mattel. This has been rumored before but apparently has fired back up recently. No specifics, costs, or process have been revealed at this time. Shares for Mattel are up on the news. Hasbro is currently worth near 11 billion, while Mattel is worth 5 billion. The merger would put Barbie, Transformers, Nerf and Hot Wheels under one roof, not to mention licenses for both DC and Marvel, creating a truly dominant market player.

The post Hasbro in Merger Talks with Mattel appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



#2
Mikformer
Generation 2
Re: Hasbro in Merger Talks with Mattel
if this goes through, there will be no company that can come close to competing with this giant.
