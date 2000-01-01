s3n3ch Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: Val-d'or Posts: 43

S3n3ch "need more space" sale :) Generation, MP, OS++ All prices are in CDN funds, shipping is not included but i ship to actual shipping price, i can combine or remove the box to save on it.. i accept email transfert (no fees) or paypal (add 3% fees), if you have any questions etc.. please contact me by Private message, thank you!! (smoke free house, all was in closed display cases..)



-Weijang OS Battle Damaged Optimus Prime, transformed 1 time to put on display, with all accessories and original box: 120$



-Weijang OS TF movie Hound (camo version), thats the big one (10.5" tall), all accessories, no box: 35$



- TransformMission Havoc (wildrider), transform 1 time, all accessories, box: 90$



-Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP10), transformed 1-2 time, with box: 200$



-Hasbro Generation Leader Jetfire, all weapons, no box: 20$



-Hasbro Generation Skids, Springer and Sandstorm, no box all weapons: 10$ each



-Hasbro Dark of the moon Sentinel Price, no box, include weapons: 30$



-KO Human Alliance Bubblebee, no box: 10$



-KO Human Alliance Soundwave, no box: 20$



-KO OS TFC Silverbot, 15$

Attached Thumbnails







