Old Today, 07:44 PM   #1
s3n3ch
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: Val-d'or
Posts: 43
S3n3ch "need more space" sale :) Generation, MP, OS++
All prices are in CDN funds, shipping is not included but i ship to actual shipping price, i can combine or remove the box to save on it.. i accept email transfert (no fees) or paypal (add 3% fees), if you have any questions etc.. please contact me by Private message, thank you!! (smoke free house, all was in closed display cases..)

-Weijang OS Battle Damaged Optimus Prime, transformed 1 time to put on display, with all accessories and original box: 120$

-Weijang OS TF movie Hound (camo version), thats the big one (10.5" tall), all accessories, no box: 35$

- TransformMission Havoc (wildrider), transform 1 time, all accessories, box: 90$

-Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP10), transformed 1-2 time, with box: 200$

-Hasbro Generation Leader Jetfire, all weapons, no box: 20$

-Hasbro Generation Skids, Springer and Sandstorm, no box all weapons: 10$ each

-Hasbro Dark of the moon Sentinel Price, no box, include weapons: 30$

-KO Human Alliance Bubblebee, no box: 10$

-KO Human Alliance Soundwave, no box: 20$

-KO OS TFC Silverbot, 15$
