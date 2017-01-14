Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
R.I.P. Dick Gautier voice of Rodimus Prime, 1931-2017


A sad day here at TFW2005 as we report the passing of Dick Gautier. He has passed at the age of 85. This was originally reported by Neil Kaplin via Facebook and then later confirmed by his wife, Tess Hightower. Dick was known for his incredible voice acting in the*third season of the The Transformers animated cartoon, most famously known for taking on the voice of Rodimus Prime after Judd Nelson*left the roll. Some of his other work includes*Serpentor in the G.I. Joe series and Spike the Dog from Tom and Jerry.* &#160; Rest in Peace Dick Gautier. ‘Til &#187; Continue Reading.

The post R.I.P. Dick Gautier voice of Rodimus Prime, 1931-2017 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



