Transformers voice actor Jerry Houser to attend TFcon Toronto 2021
TFcon is very happy to welcome Jerry Houser the voices of Sandstorm, Junkyard, and a Sweep in Transformers Generation 1 to TFcon Toronto 2021. He is also known to GIJoe fans as the voice of Sci-Fi. Jerry will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canadas Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. Jerry Houser is presented by Ages Three and Up
. Tickets on sale at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
