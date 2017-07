Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Wave 2 Megatron, Drift And Crosshairs Out

Good news for Malaysian fans.*Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Wave 2 Megatron, Drift And Crosshairs were spotted at ToyRus Malaysia. 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X] found the figures at ToysRus in Kuala Lumpur City Center (KLCC) branch in Malaysia. The figures are sold for 39.90 Ringgits which is 9.30 Dollars aproximately. Happy hunting for all Malaysian fans. Keep reporting your sightings around the worls at the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Wave 2 Megatron, Drift And Crosshairs Out At ToyRus Malaysia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM