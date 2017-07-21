|
Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user Nevermore we have a report for*Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail. According to Nevermore*the RID Combiner Force One-Step Changers Sideswipe (the third sculpt under the RID line following the original 2014/2015 version and the 2016 version) and Blurr were found at two different Toys”R”Us stores in Düsseldorf-Derendorf and in Neuss. Happy hunting to all German fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.  
The post Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.