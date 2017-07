Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail

Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user Nevermore we have a report for*Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail. According to Nevermore*the RID Combiner Force One-Step Changers Sideswipe (the third sculpt under the RID line following the original 2014/2015 version and the 2016 version) and Blurr were found at two different Toys”R”Us stores in Düsseldorf-Derendorf and in Neuss. Happy hunting to all German fans. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards. The post Robots In Disguise One-Step Changers Sideswipe (V3) And Blurr Out At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM