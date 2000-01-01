|
WTB: Siege Soundblaster for Christmas
In Hamilton region would be ideal but willing to pay shipping.
Happy to buy, also have lots to trade, combine to trade in your favor. Choose from Siege Astrotrain, Shockwave, Ultra Magnus, Red Alert, Hound, Refraktors, Sideswipe, Mirage, and Earthrise Fasttrack or reissue Hot Rod.
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca