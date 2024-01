GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,475

My Personal Top 10 Best Transformers of 2023

https://youtu.be/JLOzVu4z-vc After the fan-voted lists from the past couple weeks, this is my personal Top 10 best Transformers releases of 2023! Only rules I gave myself was it had to be released in 2023 and had to be something I actually own. As such, it is admittedly subjective and surely yours would be different. Happy new year!