Transformers Studio Series Devastator Prototype Display



Direct from MCM London convention, we have images of the Studio Series Devastator on display at the event. This is the combination of all Studio Series Constructicons, including prototypes of Overload and Scrapper. This is our first look at the proper combined form, since the first prototype we saw was a non-functional mock-up. Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions om the 2005 Boards!



