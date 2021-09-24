Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,191

Fans Toys FT-40A Hannibal (G1 Cerebros) Color Prototype



Fans Toys have shared images of the color prototype of ttheir*FT-40A Hannibal (G1 Cerebros).* This is a nice-cartoon accurate rendition of the Autobot Headmaster. The figure features his Headmaster unit and a detailed Fortress Maximus head mode. He* also includes some extra accessories inspired by his appearance in the G1 Japan Headmasters cartoon: the Master Sword, a base for the head which can also convert into a small control station which can hold the Master Sword, interchangeable faces and parts for a toy or cartoon-accurate Fortress Maximus face. This figure is part of the ambitious Fans Toys 50-inch Fortress Maximus



The post







More... Fans Toys have shared images of the color prototype of ttheir*FT-40A Hannibal (G1 Cerebros).* This is a nice-cartoon accurate rendition of the Autobot Headmaster. The figure features his Headmaster unit and a detailed Fortress Maximus head mode. He* also includes some extra accessories inspired by his appearance in the G1 Japan Headmasters cartoon: the Master Sword, a base for the head which can also convert into a small control station which can hold the Master Sword, interchangeable faces and parts for a toy or cartoon-accurate Fortress Maximus face. This figure is part of the ambitious Fans Toys 50-inch Fortress Maximus » Continue Reading. The post Fans Toys FT-40A Hannibal (G1 Cerebros) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca