Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: January 2021


TFW2005 member Lucas35 turns the calendar page to 2021, reporting on January's incoming set of IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld. Titles vying for spots on your pull lists in the new year include Transformers (2019) #27, the conclusion of Gigawatt's adventures in Transformers x Back To The Future issue #4 and war on the horizon in Transformers Escape issue #2. Ponies, Autobots, and Decepticons remind you that the trade paperback version of My Little Pony / Transformers lands in March.

The post IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: January 2021 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



