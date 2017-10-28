Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:11 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,093
Emiliano Santalucia Concept Art For Titans Return Wolfwire / Weirdwolf


Artist Emiliano Santalucia has revealed his*Concept Art For Titans Return Wolfwire / Weirdwolf for your viewing pleasure. The art was shared via Emiliano Santalucia Facebook Fan Page.*We have a very nice look at the wolf mode showing a lot of details we would have liked to be used in the final version of the toy. We also have a closer look at the infamous*cockpit design that proved to be so fragile in the actual toy. You can see the mirrored images after the jump, and then sound off your impressions at the 2005 Boards!

The post Emiliano Santalucia Concept Art For Titans Return Wolfwire / Weirdwolf appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



