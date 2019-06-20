|
IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for September 2019
Courtesy of Previews World
and Bleeding Cool
, we have the IDW releases for September 2019. September brings us the recently revealed
Transformers: Galaxies issue #1 as well as the 13th issue of the new Transformers comic book series in addition to the Transformers Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging book. The fourth issue of the Transformers/Ghostbusters crossover is also unleashed along with Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Two, Vol. 10. You can check out more info after the jump, and check out their excellent cover artwork attached with this news post. You can head on over to » Continue Reading.
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.