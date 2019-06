IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for September 2019

Courtesy of Previews World and Bleeding Cool , we have the IDW releases for September 2019. September brings us the recently revealed Transformers: Galaxies issue #1 as well as the 13th issue of the new Transformers comic book series in addition to the Transformers Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging book. The fourth issue of the Transformers/Ghostbusters crossover is also unleashed along with Transformers: The IDW Collection Phase Two, Vol. 10. You can check out more info after the jump, and check out their excellent cover artwork attached with this news post. You can head on over to » Continue Reading. The post IDW Transformers Comic Solicitations for September 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM