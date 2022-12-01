TFcon sale

Going to TFcon on Saturday, I have a few things for sale:



-Alien Attack Firage (DOTM Dino) MIB - 60

-TransArt Metal Leopard Commander (TM Cheetor) MIB - 160

-Botcon 2013 MW Megatron LC - 100

-Botcon 2013 MW Starscream LC - 85

-Botcon 2015 CMW Megatron LC - 100

-TFCC Double Pretender Megatron (w/ paperwork) LC - 100

-Titans Return BW Alligator Megatron (Skullcruncher + Takara head from Bat Convoy set) - 40

-Robotmasters Starscream LC - 25

-Animated Deluxe Megatron LC - 10

-Beast Hunters Deluxe Starscream LC - 10

-AOE Power Battlers High Octane Bumblebee LC - 20

-AOE Power Battlers Vehicon LC - 20

-Henkei Bumblebee LC - 25

-ROTF Voyager Fallen LC - 15

-Disney Label Buzz Lightyear LC - 75

-Studio Series 71 Dino MIB - 25

-full series of Transformers Animated TPB books (volume 1-13) - 80



Other toys:

-Vintage Taiwanese Dairugger XV (smaller Vehicle Voltron that combines pretty much like the original), complete with the box and instructions, some yellowing on the white parts - 125

-Power Rangers SPD Omega Max Megazord LC - 90

-Power Rangers SPD Delta Squad Megazord LC - 110