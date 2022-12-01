|
TFcon sale
Going to TFcon on Saturday, I have a few things for sale:
-Alien Attack Firage (DOTM Dino) MIB - 60
-TransArt Metal Leopard Commander (TM Cheetor) MIB - 160
-Botcon 2013 MW Megatron LC - 100
-Botcon 2013 MW Starscream LC - 85
-Botcon 2015 CMW Megatron LC - 100
-TFCC Double Pretender Megatron (w/ paperwork) LC - 100
-Titans Return BW Alligator Megatron (Skullcruncher + Takara head from Bat Convoy set) - 40
-Robotmasters Starscream LC - 25
-Animated Deluxe Megatron LC - 10
-Beast Hunters Deluxe Starscream LC - 10
-AOE Power Battlers High Octane Bumblebee LC - 20
-AOE Power Battlers Vehicon LC - 20
-Henkei Bumblebee LC - 25
-ROTF Voyager Fallen LC - 15
-Disney Label Buzz Lightyear LC - 75
-Studio Series 71 Dino MIB - 25
-full series of Transformers Animated TPB books (volume 1-13) - 80
Other toys:
-Vintage Taiwanese Dairugger XV (smaller Vehicle Voltron that combines pretty much like the original), complete with the box and instructions, some yellowing on the white parts - 125
-Power Rangers SPD Omega Max Megazord LC - 90
-Power Rangers SPD Delta Squad Megazord LC - 110
Last edited by Skorpulator; Today at 12:08 PM.