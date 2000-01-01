Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Eb Games MP-44 Canada
Today, 08:12 PM
#
1
Ironwave
Master in disguise
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Laval, QC
Posts: 1,761
Eb Games MP-44 Canada
I don't know if this has been discussed or if it's old news, but EB Games are going to have MP-44 either at their retail store or online purchase only.

EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
Ironwave
Today, 08:18 PM
#
2
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,442
Re: Eb Games MP-44 Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Ironwave
I don't know if this has been discussed or if it's old news, but EB Games are going to have MP-44 either at their retail store or online purchase only.

EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
They have had the preorder up for a while.
QuadESL63
Today, 08:19 PM
#
3
ssjgoku22
Armada
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 671
Re: Eb Games MP-44 Canada
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Ironwave
I don't know if this has been discussed or if it's old news, but EB Games are going to have MP-44 either at their retail store or online purchase only.

EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
EB Games Canada Exclusive MP-44 Convoy
Yeah, it's been mentioned already. But $600?! That's pretty much extortion when most of us got the figure for ~$450-$500 from the Asian market (mainly Amazon Japan). If you haven't purchased MP-44 yet, don't buy it at that ridiculous price.
ssjgoku22
Today, 09:02 PM
#
4
JohnathanKong
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Ontario
Posts: 149
Re: Eb Games MP-44 Canada
Is it better to buy off Amazon Japan vs something like Anime-Export?
JohnathanKong
Today, 09:17 PM
#
5
Alexander Quinn
Sarcasti-con
Join Date: Mar 2009
Location: Barrie, ON
Posts: 1,587
Re: Eb Games MP-44 Canada
Yeah. And they're only getting in preorders. Manager at my store tried to talk me into it but I politely declined, with much giggling. Not at that price, thanks. That's a month's rent for me.
Alexander Quinn
Transformers on eBay.ca!
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Lot of 8 Transformers Universe Deluxe Assortment by Hasbro NIP & Original Box
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Inferno complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers Masterpiece Hasbro Thundercracker Decepticon Walmart Authentic
Hasbro Transformers Beast Wars Transmetals Megatron complete w/box Mega Class
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Tomy Ironhide Autobot Authentic MP-27
Transformers Masterpiece Takara Prowl Autobot Authentic MP-17
