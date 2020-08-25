Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,246

Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail



Thanks to our very own TFW2005 veteran Shin-Gouki*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers G1 Blaster reissue at US retail. Blaster is back to the US shelves as a Walmart exclusive. It was found at*Scottsdale Walmart, Arizona for $29.84. Time to check your local Walmart store to try to add some G1 flavor for your collections. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Thanks to our very own TFW2005 veteran Shin-Gouki*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers G1 Blaster reissue at US retail. Blaster is back to the US shelves as a Walmart exclusive. It was found at*Scottsdale Walmart, Arizona for $29.84. Time to check your local Walmart store to try to add some G1 flavor for your collections. Happy hunting!The post Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca