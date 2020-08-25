Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
08-25-2020, 11:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail


Thanks to our very own TFW2005 veteran Shin-Gouki*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers G1 Blaster reissue at US retail. Blaster is back to the US shelves as a Walmart exclusive. It was found at*Scottsdale Walmart, Arizona for $29.84. Time to check your local Walmart store to try to add some G1 flavor for your collections. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



08-25-2020, 01:01 PM   #2
canprime
Re: Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail
Love that the price ends in 84' hahaha.
08-25-2020, 01:09 PM   #3
CobraCommander
08-25-2020, 02:15 PM   #4
Soundwaves
Beast Machine
Re: Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail
So this will be what, 49.99 cad?
08-25-2020, 02:19 PM   #5
canprime
Re: Transformers G1 Blaster Reissue Out At US Retail
Quote:
Originally Posted by Soundwaves View Post
So this will be what, 49.99 cad?
Pretty sure the price tag has been seen at Walmarts up here for $39.99.
