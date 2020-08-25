Thanks to our very own TFW2005 veteran Shin-Gouki*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transformers G1 Blaster reissue at US retail. Blaster is back to the US shelves as a Walmart exclusive. It was found at*Scottsdale Walmart, Arizona for $29.84. Time to check your local Walmart store to try to add some G1 flavor for your collections. Happy hunting!
