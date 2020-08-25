Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,246

Black Roritchi Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!



Hasbro’s furious Transformers Tuesday reveals continue with another Generations Selects offering – Black Roritchi! In his original release Black Roritchi was a companion to Black Zarak, which is the Japanese exclusive coloring for Scorponok. Does this mean we have a Titan repaint incoming? Only time will tell. The Selects version is using the Fast Track mold and comes in a gold and purple color scheme similar to his original toy. It also looks like Siege Commander Jetfire and Titan Omega Supreme are getting restocks at select retailers. He is available now at our sponsors below courtesy of a reveal from



