08-25-2020, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Black Roritchi Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!


Hasbro's furious Transformers Tuesday reveals continue with another Generations Selects offering – Black Roritchi! In his original release Black Roritchi was a companion to Black Zarak, which is the Japanese exclusive coloring for Scorponok. Does this mean we have a Titan repaint incoming? Only time will tell. The Selects version is using the Fast Track mold and comes in a gold and purple color scheme similar to his original toy. It also looks like Siege Commander Jetfire and Titan Omega Supreme are getting restocks at select retailers.

08-25-2020, 02:02 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Black Roritchi Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
BLACK ZARAK CONFIRMED
08-25-2020, 08:12 PM   #3
UsernamePrime
Re: Black Roritchi Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGUiIcAMdEU


review
08-25-2020, 10:28 PM   #4
RNSrobot
Re: Black Roritchi Transformers Generations Selects Revealed, Pre-Orders Live!
Ffffffffffffffffffffffffuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuck
