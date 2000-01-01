Today, 03:26 AM #1 79transam Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2014 Location: BC Posts: 191 If you could turn back the clock and start your collection over Hypothetically speaking, if you could retain what you know now about the hobby and go back 5 years, would you have gone a different direction with your collection?



I would have done things a little different.



I'd never have nickel and dimed on Marvel Legends and instead used that to save up for some of the more expensive MP scale Transformers.



I'd have been a completionist from day one with Star Wars Black Series.



And I'd have stuck to just those 2 lines. The collection would be less diverse, yet more focused. Today, 03:40 AM #2 RaidenisOP Plastic Spark Join Date: Feb 2014 Location: Calgary Alberta Posts: 737 Re: If you could turn back the clock and start your collection over Definitely. I'd likely skip a lot of what I've picked up to be honest, and invest in a few pieces I missed out on. Focus on Masterpiece and get in on 3p early...



That or completely skip collecting all together and buy a house lol.

