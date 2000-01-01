Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
79transam
If you could turn back the clock and start your collection over
Hypothetically speaking, if you could retain what you know now about the hobby and go back 5 years, would you have gone a different direction with your collection?

I would have done things a little different.

I'd never have nickel and dimed on Marvel Legends and instead used that to save up for some of the more expensive MP scale Transformers.

I'd have been a completionist from day one with Star Wars Black Series.

And I'd have stuck to just those 2 lines. The collection would be less diverse, yet more focused.
RaidenisOP
Re: If you could turn back the clock and start your collection over
Definitely. I'd likely skip a lot of what I've picked up to be honest, and invest in a few pieces I missed out on. Focus on Masterpiece and get in on 3p early...

That or completely skip collecting all together and buy a house lol.
