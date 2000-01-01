|
If you could turn back the clock and start your collection over
Hypothetically speaking, if you could retain what you know now about the hobby and go back 5 years, would you have gone a different direction with your collection?
I would have done things a little different.
I'd never have nickel and dimed on Marvel Legends and instead used that to save up for some of the more expensive MP scale Transformers.
I'd have been a completionist from day one with Star Wars Black Series.
And I'd have stuck to just those 2 lines. The collection would be less diverse, yet more focused.