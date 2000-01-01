Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM   #1
Guber
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal
Posts: 170
Cool GUBER'S WANT LIST
Hey dudes! Here's a list of items Im looking for!

NES Nintendo Power Glove MIB
Gobot Command Centre
G1 Omega Supreme MIB
G1 Ultra Magnus MIB
G1 Scorponok MIB
G1 Swoop
MP-10g Ghostbusters MP Prime
TFC collection reissue (book-style) Hound
Botbot Quackles
Animated Arcee

MOTU G1 Attack Trak
MOTU G1 Beastman
MOTU Snake Mountain

Sega Genesis games:
InsectorX
Last Battle
Arrow Flash
Aero Blasters

Atari Lynx games:
Blue Lightning

OTHER:
Battle Beasts
Starriors figures
MASK Thunderhawk vehicle
Knight Rider talking Kitt with figure

THANKS!!!!!
