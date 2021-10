Updated Pulse Con 2021 Schedule Adds Transformers Franchise & Entertainment Panel

Following up from our initial post a few days ago, we have word that the Hasbro Pulse Con 2021 website has updated its schedule to include another Transformers-related event: the Transformers Franchise & Entertainment Panel. As described on the site, subjects will include the upcoming Rise of the Beasts film (with lead Anthony Ramos making a guest appearance), a new touring attraction, and a VR game. A special performance by Vince DiCola and others will also be featured. The panel will take place on October 22nd at 12:25 PM ET, while the Transformers Fan Product Panel will now