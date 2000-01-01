|
New DC Multiverse InJustice Batman and Superman now out in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we now know the new *DC Multiverse* figures are out. This wave consist of *Injustice 2* *Batman* and *Superman* these...
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.