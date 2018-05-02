|
Mech FansToys MF-37 Veteran (Legends Sized G1 Kup) Prototype
*we have our first images of*Mech FansToys MF-37 Veteran (Legends Sized G1 Kup) Prototype. Mech FansToys is bringing another impressive Legends scaled figure. This time, the old-timer Autobot warrior Kup is coming as another great option for the increasing and competitive Legends scaled market. As we can see for the images, this little toy is very cartoon-accurate in both modes. Robot mode seems to deal well with the backpack, and shows a good range of poseability. It will include 2 guns and one of the alt mode parts can be used as a shield. Will you be interested » Continue Reading.
