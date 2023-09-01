Today, 02:09 PM #1 Atomicgarden Generation 2 Join Date: Sep 2021 Location: Quebec Posts: 163 Looking for your empty boxes ! Hello guys. I?m doing an art project using the artwork on different boxes. I?m missing a few key characters for what I?m doing. I?m taking a chance that some of you have some of these boxes laying around for nothing. Will pay shipping or local pickup, but if you want to sell me empty boxes for a high price, forget it.



SS86 Rumble (accidentally threw my box)

SIEGE Astrotrain (I have the ER figure but box art suck)

SIEGE Impactor (bought mine used)

SIEGE Springer (bought mine used)

SIEGE Ravage/Laserbeak

