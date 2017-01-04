The Transformers Collectors Club, as most of you might be aware, ceased to be an entity at midnight on New Year’s Eve, 2016. There’s been some concern among some fans regarding where this leaves some things such as the yet-to-be shipped Transformers Figure Subscription Service 5.0, so we thought we would share with you this latest update from the Club’s Facebook
page: We will still be filling TFSS 5.0 orders, selling licensed Transformers Club/Convention product and offering customer service in 2017, however our time as the official Transformers Collectors’ Club ends tonight at midnight EST. Thank you all for » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Collectors Club Update – Subscription Service 5.0 Shipping Status
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...