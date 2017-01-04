Takara-Tomy have updated their Transformers website to add a new section for the upcoming Transformers Movie anniversary figure collection. The new section of the website gives the official name for this series of rereleased Transformers Movie toys as “Transformers Movie the Best”, an apt name for a collection of some of the best incarnations of the most iconic characters from the Transformers Movie franchise at this point. The website includes official images of all eleven planned releases shown off so far, these are the same official images which we have seen previously via online retailers. <a href="http://tf.takaratomy.co.jp/toy/search/movie_best/index.html">You can check out » Continue Reading.
