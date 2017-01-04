Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,746

DX9 War in the Pocket Soundwave



Third party group DX9 have added some new photos on to their Weibo page showing off their newest unlicensed version of Soundwave. An addition to the group’s War in the Pocket line, this unofficial Soundwave stands 10cm high in robot mode, and in his alternate mode he is roughly the same size as one of the original cassettes. Amazingly in spite of this size this Sonic Wizard seems to have cassettes of his own, with Ratbat, Laserbeak, and Ravage being teased. Check out the images attached to this post.



