Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Statue Sneak Peak
Thanks to*Premium Collectibles Studio Facebook
(formerly known as Pop Culture Shock), we have our first* Sneak Peak at their G1 Grimlock statue. The image lets us see our favorite Dinobot leader in his dinosaur mode with a menacing open mouth. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then share your expectations with us on the 2005 Board!
