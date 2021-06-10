Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Statue Sneak Peak
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,645
Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Statue Sneak Peak


Thanks to*Premium Collectibles Studio Facebook (formerly known as Pop Culture Shock), we have our first* Sneak Peak at their G1 Grimlock statue. The image lets us see our favorite Dinobot leader in his dinosaur mode with a menacing open mouth. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then share your expectations with us on the 2005 Board!

The post Premium Collectibles Studio G1 Grimlock Statue Sneak Peak appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series -- Hightower # 47 ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers g1 Slugfest Overkill
Transformers
Micro Machines Die Cast Titanium Series Transformer Generations Grimlock
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series - Megatron #13 ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series -- Leadfoot #68 ( Neuf / New )
Transformers
Transformers W.F.C Siege Series - Laserbeak / Ravage and Smashdown (New)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.