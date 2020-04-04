Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:26 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,510
Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout In-Hand Images


Some things take a while to be revealed, and this news post is a clear example of that. Two years after our first report*we finally have in-hand images of the*Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout thanks to TransFans. This figure is special and very limited redeco of Studio Series Blackout which was available*as a special giveaway prize for customers who bought Studio Series figures from Hasbro China TaoBao site ONLY in May 15, 2019.. Yes, just in one day. This figure was limited to only 88 figures worldwide since it was a special custom job by &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformer G1 Reflector Microx Camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Scrapface MISB
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Siege War For Cybertron EXCLUSIVE Netflix Decepticon Mirage MISB
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Victorion COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers g1 Autobot Jazz 100% complete vintage 1984 with accessories
Transformers
Transformers g1 Dinobots Red Face Slag 95% complete vintage 1985 Ultra Rare
Transformers
Transformers g1 Soundwave 100% complete vintage pre Rub 1984 Diaclone Mold

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:49 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.