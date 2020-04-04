|
Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout In-Hand Images
Some things take a while to be revealed, and this news post is a clear example of that. Two years after our first report
*we finally have in-hand images of the*Hasbro China Taobao Exclusive Studio Series Camo Blackout thanks to TransFans.
This figure is special and very limited redeco of Studio Series Blackout which was available*as a special giveaway prize for customers who bought Studio Series figures from Hasbro China TaoBao site ONLY in May 15, 2019.. Yes, just in one day. This figure was limited to only 88 figures worldwide since it was a special custom job by » Continue Reading.
