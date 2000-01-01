Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:27 AM   #1
canprime
Titanium
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,225
Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
Since we are just a couple hours away, I thought I would ask everyone.

Do you have any New Year's resolutions planned for your hobby this year?

Me personally, I plan on cutting back more again. My Transformers collection is basically down to generations and masterpiece. I didn't buy a single movie figure at all nothing from r i d or play school. On the action figure side I have bought a few Marvel Legends and a few Star Wars Black Series, but they are also down from last year as well.

I'm pretty sure this year I'll be done with black series and Marvel Legends and sticking with Masterpiece and the odd Generations figure. As it stands right now I might also start selling off some of my masterpiece and only keep the ones I really want.

So overall it seems like I'm cutting back again this year. that'll be two years in a row.
Old Today, 12:11 PM   #2
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,398
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
I would like to say "being successful" at cutting back
Old Today, 12:35 PM   #3
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 1,364
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
This year I want to get serious about reducing my collection and focusing on a few core goals. So much of what's been released lately is really cool, but do I need to buy everything? I'm hoping to get that impulse under control.
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #4
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: The NCR
Posts: 148
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
Any resolution I might make, I'm still on the "need" side of the fence
Would be nice to say I'm scaling back, but Prime Wars has been hitting all my buttons
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #5
79transam
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2014
Location: BC
Posts: 215
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
I'm going to sell more than I buy.
Buy used below msrp when possible.
Finalize my displays and what doesn't make it up goes on ebay.
Old Today, 03:31 PM   #6
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,335
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
My resolution this year is: don't buy any Hasbro toys unless it's on sale
Old Today, 03:43 PM   #7
theoneyouknowleast
Beasty
theoneyouknowleast's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 346
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
Spend less, start those customs and repaints I've always wanted to do, and get my 3d printer working for more customs!
Old Today, 03:51 PM   #8
optimusb39
Titanium
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,259
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
Cutting back. The wifes resolution is buying our first house by Late summer... so in a totally biased plug... please check my sale thread!
Old Today, 04:07 PM   #9
Deception
Classic
Deception's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: tdot
Posts: 1,333
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
if everyone is cutting back does that mean more toys for me?
Old Today, 04:39 PM   #10
B13
I.Prefer.Decepticons
B13's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Sherbrooke, Qc
Posts: 435
Re: Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related)
Just one! Buying no more! hehehe
I am down to 1 or 2 per year. Good stuff!
