Do you have any New year's resolutions this year? (Toy related) Since we are just a couple hours away, I thought I would ask everyone.



Do you have any New Year's resolutions planned for your hobby this year?



Me personally, I plan on cutting back more again. My Transformers collection is basically down to generations and masterpiece. I didn't buy a single movie figure at all nothing from r i d or play school. On the action figure side I have bought a few Marvel Legends and a few Star Wars Black Series, but they are also down from last year as well.



I'm pretty sure this year I'll be done with black series and Marvel Legends and sticking with Masterpiece and the odd Generations figure. As it stands right now I might also start selling off some of my masterpiece and only keep the ones I really want.



So overall it seems like I'm cutting back again this year. that'll be two years in a row.