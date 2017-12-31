Via CBR.com
IDW Transformers Vs. The Visionaries #1 Full Preview. Transformers Vs Visionaries is the next crossover in the IDW Hasbro universe after the recent First Strike event. IDW brings the classic Knights Of The Magical Light once again and they will have to face the Transformers in a battle nobody knows who will be victorious. Transformers Vs. The Visionaries #1 Story by Magdalene Visaggio Art by Fico Ossio Colors by David Garcia Cruz Letters by Gilberto Lazcano Cover by Andrew Griffith, Angel Hernandez, Brendan Cahill, and Fico Ossio "Cybertron has been invaded.
