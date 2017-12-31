Third Party*Alien Attack*has shared extra images of their impressive A-01 El Cid AOE/TLK Optimus Prime*for all Transformers movie collectors. The new images surfaced on*Alien Attacks Weibo
*showing his take on the movie Autobot leader in some iconic poses from the movies. We get a clear shot of the back of the figure which reveals how Alien Attack dealt with the infamous kibble for this figure. A close-up of the head of the toy and weapons let us see the excellent paint job and finishing for this release. The last image gives us a comparison shot in vehicle mode next » Continue Reading.
The post Alien Attack A-01 El Cid AOE/TLK Optimus Prime New Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...