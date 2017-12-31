Artist Marcelo Matere*gives us a nice surprise by sharing his*Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art. The impressive package art pencils of the new Dinobot combiner was shared via Marcelo’s Twitter
and Facebook
accounts. We have a great look at the full body of the powerful combiner on all his glory. You can check the mirrored image after the jump and then you can sound off at the 2005 Boards!
The post Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...