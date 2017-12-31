Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,478
Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere


Artist Marcelo Matere*gives us a nice surprise by sharing his*Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art. The impressive package art pencils of the new Dinobot combiner was shared via Marcelo’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. We have a great look at the full body of the powerful combiner on all his glory. You can check the mirrored image after the jump and then you can sound off at the 2005 Boards!

The post Power of the Primes Volcanicus Packaging Art By Marcelo Matere appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers titans return Lot Slugslinger Trigger Happy Twintwist Topspin Krok
Transformers
transformers TITANS RETURN fortress maximus
Transformers
Power of the Primes Rodimus M.IS.B.
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Optimus Prime AUTHENTIC Not Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.