Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Micromasters Out At German Retail


2005 Boards members Nevermore and*Phynxes*are givings us the heads up that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Micromasters is out at German retail. The 2-packs of Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak &#38; Ravage) and Rescue Patrol (Red Heat &#38; Stakeout) were spotted at several Müller stores*in Cologne-Kalk,*Hilden, Wuppertal-Barmen and in Wuppertal-Elberfeld. Happy hunting to all German fans!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Micromasters Out At German Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



