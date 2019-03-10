|
Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Micromasters Out At German Retail
2005 Boards members Nevermore and*Phynxes*are givings us the heads up that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Micromasters is out at German retail. The 2-packs of Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak & Ravage) and Rescue Patrol (Red Heat & Stakeout) were spotted at several Müller stores*in Cologne-Kalk,*Hilden, Wuppertal-Barmen and in Wuppertal-Elberfeld. Happy hunting to all German fans!
