Today, 11:46 AM #1 joshimus Metroplex Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Hamilton Posts: 4,494 Cleaning house - New list of toys for sale

Since then for the first 4 months I have been working 60+hr weeks but at least 50hr the last couple of months so, needless to say I am exhausted.

With that, I dont have the energy to check ebay and see what things cost, because in the end they only cost what someone wants to pay for them. Hell, I just started taking pics this week...That's how much energy I have at the end of the day.

So that noted, I wont be listing prices. If you give me a fair price, one that works for us both, chances are I will take it. I know some people wont like that, but if you are serious about a specific figure/figures, it doesn't hurt to ask...or just skip this post.



Secondly, I am based in Hamilton and will only travel to Burlington or Oakville on weekends, Oakville is pushing it. Like, I wont drive 45min for a 20.00 sale. If it needs to be shipped, I can get costs. My home is a smoke/pot/pet free home.



Also, pics are "What you see is what's there". If they are missing weapons or parts, please dont message me asking for "Do you have this that goes with that?". If you want better pics of a figure I dont mind taking better pics, but please be serious about buying it.



This will be the first round of pics. I have a lot I still want to sell. Also will be posting on actionfigurenews since I have Marvel and Star wars and other non-tf related items to sell.



TR Dinobots, set of 6. Prefer to sell all at once.



CW Superion with Airraid (was it airraid or fireflight that originally didnt come with them?) Anyway, set of 6. Prefer not to break apart





CW Abominus set of 5



CW Bruticus Set of 5



Also CR Baldigus (Not RID Ruination, the CR Takara version)



CW Menasor set of 5 (includes I think Wildrider was not the in the original set)





Astrotrain, Octane, Blitzwing, Blitzwing G1 reissue, Blitzwing Animated, Megatron and Bludgeon tanks



TF: AoE Platinum Edition Dinobots...blurry everytime I take a pic of them. Also selling as a set. Slag weapons mia, Grimlock tailspike mia. Unsure about the rest.









TF Prime Knockout and Dreadwind, WFC Magnus, Whirl, TF Galvatron, CW Galvatron maybe, Sandstorm







Prime Classic and movie 2 pack MIB



TF Animated Wrek-Garr MIB



MP TRU Grimlock MIB







That will do for now.



I take paypal goods and services only. No friends and family. I also dont charge the paypal fee. If we agree 30.00...it's 30.00, not 31.50 or whatever the percentage is.



Thanks for looking.



Also, if you want to complain about me not putting any pricing, just be an adult hit the "back" button. I have a big empty basement where I can store these figures indefinitely. I'm not concerned about space. I just dont see a point in storing toys when others may have been looking to get one for themselves. It helps us both. I have plenty of time. At the beginning of the year I told myself I would redo my toyroom and anything in bins or not going on display needs to be sold. I got my room mostly done in March JUST before Covid lockdowns.Since then for the first 4 months I have been working 60+hr weeks but at least 50hr the last couple of months so, needless to say I am exhausted.With that, I dont have the energy to check ebay and see what things cost, because in the end they only cost what someone wants to pay for them. Hell, I just started taking pics this week...That's how much energy I have at the end of the day.So that noted, I wont be listing prices. If you give me a fair price, one that works for us both, chances are I will take it. I know some people wont like that, but if you are serious about a specific figure/figures, it doesn't hurt to ask...or just skip this post.Secondly, I am based in Hamilton and will only travel to Burlington or Oakville on weekends, Oakville is pushing it. Like, I wont drive 45min for a 20.00 sale. If it needs to be shipped, I can get costs. My home is a smoke/pot/pet free home.Also, pics are "What you see is what's there". If they are missing weapons or parts, please dont message me asking for "Do you have this that goes with that?". If you want better pics of a figure I dont mind taking better pics, but please be serious about buying it.This will be the first round of pics. I have a lot I still want to sell. Also will be posting on actionfigurenews since I have Marvel and Star wars and other non-tf related items to sell.TR Dinobots, set of 6. Prefer to sell all at once.CW Superion with Airraid (was it airraid or fireflight that originally didnt come with them?) Anyway, set of 6. Prefer not to break apartCW Abominus set of 5CW Bruticus Set of 5Also CR Baldigus (Not RID Ruination, the CR Takara version)CW Menasor set of 5 (includes I think Wildrider was not the in the original set)Astrotrain, Octane, Blitzwing, Blitzwing G1 reissue, Blitzwing Animated, Megatron and Bludgeon tanksTF: AoE Platinum Edition Dinobots...blurry everytime I take a pic of them. Also selling as a set. Slag weapons mia, Grimlock tailspike mia. Unsure about the rest.TF Prime Knockout and Dreadwind, WFC Magnus, Whirl, TF Galvatron, CW Galvatron maybe, SandstormPrime Classic and movie 2 pack MIBTF Animated Wrek-Garr MIBMP TRU Grimlock MIBThat will do for now.I take paypal goods and services only. No friends and family. I also dont charge the paypal fee. If we agree 30.00...it's 30.00, not 31.50 or whatever the percentage is.Thanks for looking.Also, if you want to complain about me not putting any pricing, just be an adult hit the "back" button. I have a big empty basement where I can store these figures indefinitely. I'm not concerned about space. I just dont see a point in storing toys when others may have been looking to get one for themselves. It helps us both. I have plenty of time.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

