Super_Megatron
Reminder – Hasbro Convention Exclusives Go Live Today


Friendly reminder to all fans – The Hasbro convention exclusives for 2020 are going live today at Noon eastern time. This is limited to Hasbro Pulse premium members, and limited to 1 per customer. Orders will open for everyone tomorrow. Pages for the exclusives are now live as well, so get your f5 keys ready. Good luck to us all! Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Trilogy Quintesson Pit of Judgement G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Supreme Cobra Commander Action Figure

The post Reminder – Hasbro Convention Exclusives Go Live Today appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
