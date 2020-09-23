Prime 1 Studio, well known by their impressive Transformers statues, have announced via their Twitter account
that they will release some new official G1 Transformers Merchandise. We have the following items: G1 Transformers acrylic key chains – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Sideswipe, Jazz, Megatron, Starscream and Soundwave. G1 Transformers stickers – Same characters as the key chains. G1 Transfomers masking tape set – Two masking tapes (Transformers logo and character collage) plus a big can badge. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but these items should be out anytime soon. Click on the bar to » Continue Reading.
