Today, 09:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,648
Transformers Earth Wars Event: Double-Crossed


The Earth Wars team have dropped by once again to provide us with info on this weekend’s upcoming event featuring the Decepticon Straxus and the Dinobot with the least amount of luck, Slog (Sludge)! It seems like it’s been a while since we last got a Dinobot, but it seems like the team will be finished soon and players will have their chance this weekend to unlock a 2, 3, or 4-star Slog, leaving Snarl to be the final addition in the near future. Check out the full rundown of details after the jump, and good luck this weekend, gamers! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars Event: Double-Crossed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
