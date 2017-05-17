Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,648

Transformers Earth Wars Event: Double-Crossed



The Earth Wars team have dropped by once again to provide us with info on this weekend’s upcoming event featuring the Decepticon Straxus and the Dinobot with the least amount of luck, Slog (Sludge)! It seems like it’s been a while since we last got a Dinobot, but it seems like the team will be finished soon and players will have their chance this weekend to unlock a 2, 3, or 4-star Slog, leaving Snarl to be the final addition in the near future. Check out the full rundown of details after the jump, and good luck this weekend, gamers!



It seems like it's been a while since we last got a Dinobot, but it seems like the team will be finished soon and players will have their chance this weekend to unlock a 2, 3, or 4-star Slog, leaving Snarl to be the final addition in the near future.

