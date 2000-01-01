Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Reload this Page Johnnyj34
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:16 PM   #1
dingd0ng
Animated
dingd0ng's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Markham, Ontario
Posts: 1,681
Johnnyj34
i guess i am the first to provide a feedback, sold OP Leo Convoy, great communication and quick transaction. Definitely deal with him again, hope you enjoy it.
__________________
Feedback Thread:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...light=dingd0ng
dingd0ng is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Official Takara Transformers MP-11 Coronation Starscream (Asia Reissue, Used)
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Original 1986 G1 Trypticon Near Complete + Bonus Figures!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Repair Customize
Transformers
Transformers Subscription Service ? TFSS 5.0 PRETENDER OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.