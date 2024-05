Today, 10:09 PM #1 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 8,109 40th Anniv. Transformers in Canadian Cinemas!



Originally the list of countries included US, Europe, and a bunch in the orient, but Not Canada.



Turns out this link shows Canadian timings. Happening this week.



https://transformers40thcinemaevent.com/



