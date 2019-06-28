|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Stock Images
Via a listing on Amazon.com
*we can share for you some new stock images of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower*Bumblebee playset. Track Tower Bumblebee is a big and fun playset aimed to small kids. It transforms (or rather you just have to put the car in vertical position) from a big car to a Bumblebee race track. You can launch the included Flip Racer Hot Shot figure from the top (behind Bumblebee’s head) to the ramp in the middle of the figure. This playset if scheduled for release on July 1st, 2019 for $29.99. Click on the bar » Continue Reading.
