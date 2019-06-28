Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Stock Images


Via a listing on Amazon.com we can share for you some new stock images of the new Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee playset. Track Tower Bumblebee is a big and fun playset aimed to small kids. It transforms (or rather you just have to put the car in vertical position) from a big car to a Bumblebee race track. You can launch the included Flip Racer Hot Shot figure from the top (behind Bumblebee's head) to the ramp in the middle of the figure. This playset if scheduled for release on July 1st, 2019 for $29.99.

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Track Tower Bumblebee Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
