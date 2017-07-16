Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:02 PM   #1
typev3
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 456
TYPEV3's TFCON Toronto 2017 FLASH SALE
I'll be at TFCON Toronto on Sunday July 16th 2017 and bringing a few items to sell!
Takara Legends Shockwave $ Titanmaster Cancer MISB $25
Lot of Generations figures $75
Items are complete, no packaging.

-Generations Voyager Roadbuster
-Generations Voyager Whirl
-Combiner Wars Leader Megatron
-Titans Return Leader Powermaster Prime
-Titans Return Deluxe Hardhead
-Titans Return Deluxe Chromedome
-Titans Return Deluxe Weirdwolf
-Titans Return Deluxe Mindwipe
-Titans Return Deluxe Blurr
-Titans Return Legends Wheelie
-Titans Return Titanmaster Apeface
-Titans Return Titanmaster Brawn
-Titans Return Titanmaster Skytread
-Titans Return Titanmaster Clobber

Pictures available.
Youtube Channel: TYPE V3
Latest Review: MMC Reformatted R14 COMMOTUS
Old Today, 06:30 PM   #2
Yonoid
Robot Master
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 704
Re: TYPEV3's TFCON Toronto 2017 FLASH SALE
Great price. Lmk if you would be willing to split up the Titan masters
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Trade:
looking for tr Fort Max box. Have a chaos on velocitron box to trade
