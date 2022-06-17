Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nick Roche To Attend TFNation 2023 Mini-Con


With tickets available at 10:00am (BST) on Saturday September 17th for its first ever Mini-Con gathering next March at the MacDonald Manchester Hotel in Manchester, UK, TFNation begins the guest announcements with artist and author Nick Roche. A hot property in comic-world, Roche has been working with giant robots for a long time on the UK fan then professional scene, and is one half of the acclaimed Last Stand of the Wreckers writing team (and the full half for the two following arcs, Sins of the Wreckers and Requiem of the Wreckers). He subsequently worked with Marvel comics &#187; Continue Reading.

